London Senior Cup: Woodford Town 1 Corinthian Casuals 2

PUBLISHED: 11:59 12 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:59 12 December 2019

Yemi Adelani of Ilford (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo

An 88th minute winner saw Corinthian Casuals progress in the London Senior Cup despite a much improved performance from Woodford Town.

Boosted by the inclusion of new signings Yemi Adelani and Wale Odedoyin in the squad, Woodford matched their Isthmian Premier league opponents despite the torrential rain at the Harlow Arena.

Casuals took a first half lead but much to the delight of the vociferous Woods fans Dion Lewis-Kirwan scored a superb individual equaliser, his first goal since a two year absence on the touchline through serious injury. A see saw game looked to be heading for penalties until a late strike evaded home keeper Alex Reed's clutched, bouncing up of the rain sodden surface.

It was cruel luck for Woodford who will be buoyed by the performance ahead of a tricky trip to Southend Manor this Saturday.

Joint-manager Roy Darbo said: "It was a little bit different from recent league games; it was a good opportunity to test ourselves against a team two divisions above.

"The lads gave a real good account of themselves and it was great to be able to give our new signings a run out along with some of our young lads coming through, they showed early signs of what they can offer to our attacking options."

