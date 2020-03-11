Search

Essex Senior League: Woodford Town 4 Cockfosters 1

PUBLISHED: 12:00 11 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:00 11 March 2020

Woodford Town's Dee Safer (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Woodford Town's Dee Safer (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

A very young Woodford Town made it four wins in six to climb back to ninth in the Essex Senior League after a convincing 4-1 victory at home to Cockfosters on Tuesday night.

Woodford have consolidated in recent weeks with their strategy on blending youth team with experience paying handsome dividends.

Fosters settled quicker in an entertaining encounter but the Woods roared on by their fantastic vocal support and grew into the game striking first on the half hour mark through Wale Odedoyin.

Eddie Mombanza made it 2-0 in the 55th minute by slotting a low free kick past a flat footed Cockfosters goalkeeper.

To their credit the visitors hit back on 70 minutes curling the goal of the match beyond Alex Reed's despairing five.

Jordan Sanderson restored the two goal cushion ten minutes later whilst 18-year0old substitute Rashaad Ogun rounded off a great night for Dee Safer's men with a fourth in the 87th minute.

