Search

Advanced search

Woodford Town progress past Clapton in London Senior Cup

PUBLISHED: 12:14 25 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:14 25 September 2019

Woodford manager Dee Safer during Woodford Town vs Tower Hamlets, Essex Senior League Football at The Harlow Arena on 6th August 2019

Woodford manager Dee Safer during Woodford Town vs Tower Hamlets, Essex Senior League Football at The Harlow Arena on 6th August 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

London Senior Cup: Woodford Town 1 Clapton 0

Woodford continued their good form as they progressed past Clapton in the London Senior Cup at the Harlow Arena on Tuesday evening.

Manager Dee Safer made six changes to Saturday's starting eleven that sealed a 2-1 win over Stansted and it was debutant James Jewers who broke the deadlock in a tight affair, coolly slotting home with 14 minutes on the clock.

You may also want to watch:

Woods dominated possession for large parts of a match which sees them unbeaten in three games, but were unable to put further daylight between them and their spirited opponents.

Woods Manager Dee Safer praised the togetherness of his squad despite a number of high profile players departing the club in the past week.

"We have no hold on players and they leave with our blessing, however we have a steady stream of quality from several sources as we showed tonight, we also end up with players 100 per cent committed as you could see."

They now go away to St Margaretsbury on Saturday.

Most Read

Has Banksy snuck into Ilford? Graffiti work pops up in town centre

Graffiti on the hording of the former Bodgers store in Ilford. Picture by Ellie Hoskins

Police investigating burglary at Sainsbury’s Barkingside

Sainsbury's in Tanners Lane, Barkingside, was broken into overnight. Picture: Google

Hero resident pins man to the floor after ‘threatening to stab woman’ in Redbridge

A hero resident stepped in to help the woman. Picture: PA

Revealed: The worst streets for robberies in Redbridge

This alleyway has been the site of two dozen robberies since the start of 2017. Picture: Google Streetview

Driver on the run after crashing car into a wall in Barkingside

A car was badly damaged after crashing into a wall.

Most Read

Has Banksy snuck into Ilford? Graffiti work pops up in town centre

Graffiti on the hording of the former Bodgers store in Ilford. Picture by Ellie Hoskins

Police investigating burglary at Sainsbury’s Barkingside

Sainsbury's in Tanners Lane, Barkingside, was broken into overnight. Picture: Google

Hero resident pins man to the floor after ‘threatening to stab woman’ in Redbridge

A hero resident stepped in to help the woman. Picture: PA

Revealed: The worst streets for robberies in Redbridge

This alleyway has been the site of two dozen robberies since the start of 2017. Picture: Google Streetview

Driver on the run after crashing car into a wall in Barkingside

A car was badly damaged after crashing into a wall.

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Woodford Town progress past Clapton in London Senior Cup

Woodford manager Dee Safer during Woodford Town vs Tower Hamlets, Essex Senior League Football at The Harlow Arena on 6th August 2019

Daggers boss Taylor pleased to extend unbeaten run with a victory away to Sutton

James Dobson of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Barking knock Redbridge out of London Senior Cup

Michael Dixon is congratulated by Barking teammates (pic Terry Gilbert)

Longer read: Redbridge parents say they are ‘held to ransom over school uniforms’

Do you think uniform costs too much? Picture: Ben Birchall

Wanstead actor to star in modern-day adaptation of The Merchant of Venice

Ashley Gunstock froom Wanstead is starring in a modern-day adaptation of The Merchant of Venice. Picture: Claire Grogan Photography
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists