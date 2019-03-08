Woodford Town progress past Clapton in London Senior Cup

Woodford manager Dee Safer during Woodford Town vs Tower Hamlets, Essex Senior League Football at The Harlow Arena on 6th August 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

London Senior Cup: Woodford Town 1 Clapton 0

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Woodford continued their good form as they progressed past Clapton in the London Senior Cup at the Harlow Arena on Tuesday evening.

Manager Dee Safer made six changes to Saturday's starting eleven that sealed a 2-1 win over Stansted and it was debutant James Jewers who broke the deadlock in a tight affair, coolly slotting home with 14 minutes on the clock.

You may also want to watch:

Woods dominated possession for large parts of a match which sees them unbeaten in three games, but were unable to put further daylight between them and their spirited opponents.

Woods Manager Dee Safer praised the togetherness of his squad despite a number of high profile players departing the club in the past week.

"We have no hold on players and they leave with our blessing, however we have a steady stream of quality from several sources as we showed tonight, we also end up with players 100 per cent committed as you could see."

They now go away to St Margaretsbury on Saturday.