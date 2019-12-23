Search

Peter Butcher Memorial Trophy: Woodford Town 6 Barkingside Reserves 1

PUBLISHED: 08:12 23 December 2019 | UPDATED: 08:12 23 December 2019

Ellis Routledge of Woodford during Woodford Town vs Tower Hamlets, Essex Senior League Football at The Harlow Arena on 6th August 2019

Ellis Routledge of Woodford during Woodford Town vs Tower Hamlets, Essex Senior League Football at The Harlow Arena on 6th August 2019

Woodford Town finished the year in style with an emphatic 6-1 defeat of Barkingside Reserves in the Peter Butcher Memorial Trophy in the only ESL associated game to beat the weather.

The win was a timely tonic for Roy Barbo and Joe Gasdon's team following a disappointing 2-0 home defeat to Hoddesdon Town in mid-week.

The Hoddesdon goal had lived a charmed life as Woodford dominated possession in the first half, despite fantastic backing from their noisy supporters, few could believe Hoddesdon were two goals ahead at the break, courtesy of two well taken counter attacks from the visitors.

The second half shaped up more even possession wise with the visitors showing more quality in key area's and eventually running out good value winners for a solid team performance.

The Woods did at least ensure they signed of for the festive period in fine on Saturday. Although Side pegged back Yemi Adelani's 17th minute strike it was one way traffic from that point onwards as match lived up to most pundits predictions with the Woods stretching their tiring opponents with some of their best attacking football of the season. Two strikes from Afolabi Soyemi-Ololade plus another from the hardworking Adelani saw a commanding cushion built which they were in no mood to relinquish.

Further well worked goals from Anis Mehmeti and youth team product Eddie Mumbanza put a real gloss on the score line and plenty of reasons for optimism for the Woods Management going into the New Year.

