Woodford Town working to provide better experience

Work has continued at Ashton Playing Fields despite the current lockdown restrictions, a situation which will give Woodford Town fans an ‘even better footballing experience’ according to club chairman Tony Scott.

Work has continued at Ashton Playing Fields ahead of Woodford Town's return (Pic: Neil Day)

Woodford were scheduled to play their inaugural game at the new stadium on Friday, November 6 with limited facilities due to building schedules.

But since the cancellation of that eagerly awaited fixture, work has been ongoing at a healthy rate including installation of turnstiles, completion of the clubhouse and a floodlighting upgrade using state-of-the-art technology.

Scott was philosophical about the delay and excited about what the future might bring for the club, saying: “We were all geared up for our first game but in hindsight the experience would have been limited, the delay has given the breathing space to make our first game even more memorable.

“The challenge was always making this multi-use facility feel like a football ground and slowly that is taking place. We have exciting plans going forward which the whole community will benefit from, so fair to say there is plenty of excitement in the air.”

Woods media manager Neil Day was keen to stress the work goes beyond the main arena as the club aims to enhance a reputation as a community club.

“There’s already things going on that maybe aren’t too evident. We have a soccer school on the astro on Saturday mornings and the Under-18s pitch has been barriered off and dug-outs added to form an impressive show pitch,” Day said.

“There’s an awful lot of interest in what is going on as pre-match ticket sales indicate, and it really is a great time to get involved in this amazing project.”

Woodford Town will be hoping they can return to Essex Senior League action next month, providing the second lockdown is not extended beyond December 2.

Most clubs will now face a backlog of fixtures due to missing at least a month of football after the 2020-21 season had already had a delayed start due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

*It was with deep regret that Barkingside chairman Jimmy Flanagan announced long serving committee member Martin Meyers had passed away on Monday following a lengthy spell of illness.

A statement said: “Martin served the club with distinction for over 20 years. He will be sadly missed by everyone connected with the club. Everyone’s thoughts are with his wife and family.”