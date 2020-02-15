Essex Senior League: Woodford Town 3 Stansted 0

Woodford Town ended Stansted's record-breaking 12-game winning run at Harlow Arena on Friday night.

Yemi Adelani had penalty appeals waved away, after a strong run into the box, while Jack Mitchell had an effort ruled out for offside for the visitors.

Ryan Ramsay then closed down Alex Reed, whose clearance fell to Mitchell 30 yards, but his attempt was tipped over by the Woodford keeper.

The corner was half cleared to Moses Carvalho, but he could not hit the target, and Ash Siddik blazed over from Jordan Palmer's pass as the Airportmen began to take more control.

John Clarke had a shot deflected wide of the far post, before Rob Norris forced Reed into a save on the half-hour mark, and Palmer headed wide from Joe Clark's long free-kick, before Siddik went down in the box after a surging run but got nothing from the referee.

Stansted went close to breaking the deadlock when Ramsay rattled the crossbar from 25 yards, then Siddik went close with a far-post header and had a volley well blocked by Reed, who also saved well from Clarke before Mitchell found the net but saw a flag had gone up.

Reed saved from Siddik before the break as it remained goalless and Woodford's Matt Baxter sent a free-kick harmlessly off-target early in the second half.

Papa Asamoah pulled the ball back for Clarke to pick out Siddik, who fired just wide, and Asamoah forced Reed into a low save as conditions deteriorated.

But Ramsay had to clear off the line to deny Woodford the opener and Clarke denied Frankie Lecheri at the far post, before Mitchell and Palmer wasted chances for the visitors.

Ramsay spurned two good opportunities as well, before Eddie Mombanza fired over for Woodford, but Siddik was then shown a red card to reduce Stansted to 10 men.

And Woodford were awarded a penalty soon after for handball, with Adelani converting from the spot with 15 minutes remaining.

The hosts doubled their lead through Adelani, when a shot from the edge of the box fell kindly to him at the far post, and Mombanza sealed the points with a late third.