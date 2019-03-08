Woodford Town crash out of Trophy with defeat to Bloods

Vlad Sighiartai of Woodford during Woodford Town vs Tower Hamlets, Essex Senior League Football at The Harlow Arena on 6th August 2019

Gordon Brastead Memorial Trophy: Saffron Walden Town 5 Woodford Town 3

Woodford Town suffered their fifth successive defeat despite a much improved display at Saffron Walden in the Gordon Brastead Trophy.

The Woods looked on the way to turning the form book on the head taking an early lead through Temi Babalola to silence the home fans in a respectable crowd of 128.

High flying Walden hit back taking a 2-1 lead despite protracted protests after a controversial second goal with more than a hint of offside at first glance.

Woods could have crumbled but Vladut Sighiartu kept up his impressive recent scoring record, slotting home from close range to send in Dee Safer's level at the break.

High flying Walden turned the screw after the break after a number of enforced reshuffles for Safer's men taking a 5-2 lead with five minutes left on the clock.

Woodford did rally with Normandy Kebi rifling home a superb 25 yarder to bring respectability to the score line.

The Woods are back in action as they visit West Essex this Saturday at Mayesbrook Park.