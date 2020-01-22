Search

Woodford coach Redfern left frustrated after losing in last play of the game

PUBLISHED: 12:00 22 January 2020

Woodford in action against Harpenden earlier this season. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

Woodford in action against Harpenden earlier this season. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Woodford player-head coach Tom Redfern believes his side's inexperience at seeing out games cost them in the defeat to Old Priorians on Saturday.

Redfern's side were leading until the final minute, when their opponents edged in front to secure a 26-24 victory and leave Woodford second from bottom in the London One North.

And despite believing there were again positives to take from the performance, Redfern was left frustrated that his team were unable to see out the win.

"It was particularly disappointing to lose in the last play of the game," he said.

"It's about momentum, we're not used to seeing out these sorts of situations.

"We're not used to seeing games out, we just weren't able to again.

"It's something for us to work on but it's difficult to just pick out one thing.

"We probably lost the game in the first 15 to 20 minutes. We weren't aggressive enough.

"If we would have played better in the first 15-20 minutes then the game would have been much easier to manage.

"But we were really pleased with how we played. We were a lot more efficient inside the 22 which was nice to see.

"It was another good performance, we just weren't able to see out the game."

Will Dignon, Theo Kaltsas and Jake Smith all scored tries in the narrow defeat as their side suffered a 14th loss of the season.

Woodford return to action at home against local rivals Eton Manor on Saturday, who currently sit fifth in the league having hammered Ruislip 110-0 in their last game.

And Redfern says it is a game that both sides will be looking forward to.

He added: "It's going to be a good challenge.

"They will be looking forward to it as well. It's a game that means different things in the sense of league position.

"We just have to focus on us and they will be exactly the same."

Elsewhere, Wanstead return to action at home to Holt in the London Two North East having lost 18-0 to Ipswich in their last game.

