Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

West Ham have great news on injured player

PUBLISHED: 08:30 25 January 2019

West Ham United's Manuel Lanzini

West Ham United's Manuel Lanzini

PA Archive/PA Images

The Hammers have welcomed back Manuel Lanzini to light training

West Ham attacking star Manuel Lanzini has made another step on the road to recovery this week.

The 25-year-old Argentina international has been out for the entire season so far with a knee injury sustained during the warm-up to the World Cup.

He has been slowly recovering and manager Manuel Pellegrini had some positive news to say about him this week.

“We have had good news that Manuel Lanzini has started working with the squad,” revealed the boss.

“It will still be a few weeks before he is back, he is just working on only part of the warm-up, but the important thing is that he is good and his knee is healing in the correct way.”

When Lanzini does return it will be like having a new multi-million pound player.

It will certainly give West Ham even more attacking options, with Samir Nasri likely to move from the number 10 role.

Lanzini has made 99 appearances in claret and blue, scoring 20 goals along the way.

Lanzini may be looking for a return to action, should all go well, by the end of February.

Most Read

TfL reveal A406 charging zone: Drivers pay up to the North Circular

Drivers will not be charged for driving on the A406, only if they cross it, towards South Woodford and Wanstead. The ULEZ ends at the North Circular. Photo: Ken Mears

Clayhall residents locked in a bedroom and threatened with screwdrivers by three men

Residents were threatened in Harewood Drive last night. Photo: Google Maps

Barking and Dagenham creating parking problem in Ilford, Redbridge Council says

Residents of Mortlake Road who are angered by the council plans to implement permit parking in 90 roads.

Redbridge pupil attacked by masked youths

The victim sustained bruising injuries. Picture: Google Maps

Redbridge pupils told to travel in ‘small groups’ after attacks

Some parents received an electronic message. Photo: Lauren Hurley

Most Read

TfL reveal A406 charging zone: Drivers pay up to the North Circular

Drivers will not be charged for driving on the A406, only if they cross it, towards South Woodford and Wanstead. The ULEZ ends at the North Circular. Photo: Ken Mears

Clayhall residents locked in a bedroom and threatened with screwdrivers by three men

Residents were threatened in Harewood Drive last night. Photo: Google Maps

Barking and Dagenham creating parking problem in Ilford, Redbridge Council says

Residents of Mortlake Road who are angered by the council plans to implement permit parking in 90 roads.

Redbridge pupil attacked by masked youths

The victim sustained bruising injuries. Picture: Google Maps

Redbridge pupils told to travel in ‘small groups’ after attacks

Some parents received an electronic message. Photo: Lauren Hurley

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Still set for managerial return away to O’s

John Still has managed Maidstone United, Dagenham & Redbridge, Barnet, Luton Town and many others during his lengthy career (pic: Peter Byrne/PA Images).

West Ham have great news on injured player

West Ham United's Manuel Lanzini

Three family members to be sentenced today for owning Islamic State propaganda

All three will be sentenced at the Old Bailey. Picture: Google

Concerns over missing Ilford man who recently worked in Spitalfields

Robert Cieslik, 25, from Ilford recently worked at Spitalfields. Pic: Redbridge Police

Union slams “outrageous” costing as London Fire Brigade’s spend on Redbridge stations revealed

Hainault Fire Station. Picture: Steve Poston
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists