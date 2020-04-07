Search

How well do you know your east London football?

PUBLISHED: 16:00 07 April 2020

West Ham United's Sebastien Haller (centre) battles for the ball against Southampton's Will Smallbone (left) and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

West Ham United's Sebastien Haller (centre) battles for the ball against Southampton's Will Smallbone (left) and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

PA Wire/PA Images

How well do you know east London football or are you just a quiz master, why not put your knowledge to the test.

Answer the 10 questions on West Ham United, Leyton Orient and Dagenham & Redbridge and then let us know your score by tweeting @EastLDNSport.

There is current, old, and past history questions for you to answer and we plan on doing plenty more of these quizzes in the coming weeks.

