Former West Ham and Arsenal physio Lewin marks the first anniversary of Hainault-based clinic



The Lewin Sports Injury Clinic is marking its first year of business – and it’s been a bizarre time because of the Covid-19 pandemic.



The clinic in New North Road, Hainault is run by former Arsenal physiotherapists and cousins Colin and Gary Lewin and offers a 360 degree approach to treatment for sporting injuries, with soft tissue therapy also offered on-site.

The facilities are purpose built and, with Colin and Gary’s long history of working with professional footballers and athletes, the clinic has fast become a venue for expert care for everyday athletes.

Before opening its doors, their aspiration was to create a centre that benefited the local community, whilst unlocking their extensive black book of specialists to those not participating in sport at an elite level.

Colin reflected on the clinic’s first birthday by saying: “We chose the area because it’s such a hotbed of amateur, semi-professional and professional sports clubs and also schools which have such a strong focus on participation and competitive sports.



“Having been involved at the elite level of football our whole careers we wanted the clinic to offer something to those athletes but also people involved at the grassroots level too.

“Thankfully, having come out of lockdown after only being open five months we’ve been busier than ever and have seen a real mix of injuries from all kinds of sports.

“It’s not a stretch to say we’ve had boxers, tennis players, footballers, runners, aerial gymnasts – even a route setter for indoor climbing.



“We’ve had a few patients with serious injuries from everyday life too, including a woman who learned to walk again following a serious car crash. So it’s very much a centre for all.”

To mark the first year of the clinic, the team there are offering readers the chance to win a free consultation with either Colin or Gary and a free sports massage with soft tissue resident therapist Emma Davis-Harrod.

To find out more about The Lewin Sports Injury Clinic go to www.lewinclinic.co.uk.

To book an assessment or time with the soft tissue therapist you can call on 020 8070 7777 or email info@lewinclinic.co.uk.