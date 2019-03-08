ELF Podcast: West Ham start with champions; Orient face Sol; Daggers travel to Yorkshire

Leyton Orient's Josh Wright celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the League Two match against Cheltenham Town at Brisbane Road (pic: Chris Radburn/PA Images). PA Wire/PA Images

Matt Withers is joined by Dave Evans, George Sessions and Dan Bennett for another East London Football Podcast

West Ham are braced for a difficult encounter at home to Premier League champions Manchester City on Saturday, but Hammers reporter Dave Evans remains confident they can enjoy more success in the division this season.

He joined host Matt Withers, Leyton Orient correspondent George Sessions and Dan Bennett, who talked Dagenham & Redbridge, on this week's East London Football Podcast.

After looking ahead to the Hammers clash with Pep Guardiola's champions and also talking new signing, the conversation move to the O's.

It was an emotional occasion at Brisbane Road on Saturday and with a fitting finale as Josh Wright struck the winner against Cheltenham Town to remember the life of Justin Edinburgh in the best possible way.

Up next for Ross Embleton's side is a trip to Macclesfield Town on Saturday while the clash at Plymouth Argyle on Tuesday is previewed too.

Bennett talked Daggers, after watching their opening-day loss at home to Woking, and is predicting more up-and-down results from Peter Taylor's men after they won impressively by a 2-1 score at Dover Athletic earlier in the week.

The Victoria Road club will now travel to Halifax Town on Saturday before Boreham Wood visit on Tuesday as the busy start to the National League season continues.