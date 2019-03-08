Search

PUBLISHED: 13:00 12 April 2019

The East London Football Podcast

The East London Football Podcast

The Archant London Sports Desk give their take on another busy week of football in east London

West Ham United will hope to avoid a third straight defeat in the Premier League when they make the trip to Manchester United on Saturday.

The Hammers were beaten 2-0 away to Chelsea on Monday night, despite a spirited second-half showing from Manuel Pellegrini’s men.

The women’s team also face a big weekend as they take on Reading in the semi-finals of the SSE FA Cup.

Leyton Orient, meanwhile, will look to take another stride towards the Vanarama National League title when they make the trip to London rivals Sutton United.

The O’s came from behind to beat Eastleigh 3-2 at home on Tuesday after Justin Edinburgh’s men required a late equaliser to draw 2-2 against Halifax Town last weekend.

And divisional rivals Dagenham & Redbridge can make absolutely certain of their place in the league against next season with a victory at Ebbsfleet United on Saturday.

Peter Taylor’s men drew 0-0 at home to Barrow last weekend on a day when the Essex club held their ‘Daggers Against Racism Day’ event.

All this, plus the latest from the Bostik Premier and below, is discussed on this week’s East London Football podcast.

Matt Withers is joined by Dave Evans, George Sessions, Ned Keating and Jacob Ranson to review another week in east London football.

