The East London Football Podcast

The East London Football Podcast Archant

West Ham United will want to avoid a fourth straight defeat in the Premier League when they host Leicester City on Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Hammers went down 2-1 away to Manchester United last weekend, but there were plenty of positives for Manuel Pellegrini's men to take from the defeat.

West Ham Women, meanwhile, host Birmingham City in the Women's Super League on Sunday, a week on from reaching the final of the FA Cup in thrilling fashion.

Leyton Orient, meanwhile, face a crucial Easter weekend in the Vanarama National League as they host Harrogate Town on Friday, before visiting Solihull Moors on Monday.

The O's left it late to get the better of Sutton United last weekend, with Macauley Bonne scoring a stoppage-time penalty in south London.

And Dagenham & Redbridge have little pressure on them over Easter, with a home match to come against Eastleigh on Friday, followed by a trip to Braintree Town on Monday.

A 1-0 success away to Ebbsfleet United last weekend saw Daggers make certain of their place in the league again next term.

All this, plus the latest from the Bostik Premier and below, is discussed on this week's East London Football Podcast.

Matt Withers is joined by Dave Evans, George Sessions, Ned Keating and Jacob Ranson to chew over another week in east London football.