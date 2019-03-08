Barkingside fall to West Essex defeat but are safe

Essex Senior League: West Essex 3 Barkingside 1

Barkingside crashed to a 3-1 defeat away to West Essex but now sit five points clear of Leyton Athletic at the bottom of the Essex Senior League.

A brace from Cameron Gray and a solo effort from Izzy Ogedi-Uzokwe sealed the three points for the hosts – despite a late consolation goal from Side at Mayesbrook Park.

Ogedi-Uzokwe opened the scoring as he tapped home following a one-two with Hakim Medfai in the 25th minute.

On the stroke of half-time West Essex doubled their lead as Gray netted after some great work from James Jewers.

In the 59th minute Gray nabbed his second goal of the evening after being slid in by Emmanuel Wazola.

Side pulled one back to reduce the deficit 15 minutes from time as they were awarded a penalty and dispatched it.

Barkingside will host Hoddesdon Town on the final day of the 2018/19 season.