Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Barkingside fall to West Essex defeat but are safe

PUBLISHED: 08:16 17 April 2019 | UPDATED: 08:16 17 April 2019

Barkingside manager Alex Goldstone during Ilford vs Barkingside, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 2nd March 2019

Barkingside manager Alex Goldstone during Ilford vs Barkingside, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 2nd March 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Essex Senior League: West Essex 3 Barkingside 1

Barkingside crashed to a 3-1 defeat away to West Essex but now sit five points clear of Leyton Athletic at the bottom of the Essex Senior League.

A brace from Cameron Gray and a solo effort from Izzy Ogedi-Uzokwe sealed the three points for the hosts – despite a late consolation goal from Side at Mayesbrook Park.

Ogedi-Uzokwe opened the scoring as he tapped home following a one-two with Hakim Medfai in the 25th minute.

On the stroke of half-time West Essex doubled their lead as Gray netted after some great work from James Jewers.

In the 59th minute Gray nabbed his second goal of the evening after being slid in by Emmanuel Wazola.

Side pulled one back to reduce the deficit 15 minutes from time as they were awarded a penalty and dispatched it.

Direct message

Barkingside will host Hoddesdon Town on the final day of the 2018/19 season.

Most Read

Goodmayes man jailed for role in £1million stolen vehicle enterprise

Liaqat Ali. Picture: Met Police

Person taken to hospital after car crashes into Woodford Green shop

Firefighters and police attended the scene after a car crashed into a shop. Picture: @lukejbaker_

Woman cut out of car and taken to hospital after Gants Hill crash

Two people were taken to hospital after a two-car collision on the junction of Ottley Drive and Ashurst Drive. Photo: Ellena Cruse

Boy, 10, hit by car in Barkingside

Police were called after a child was hit by a car in Barkingside High Street on Sunday, April 11. Picture: Ken Mears

More than 500 drivers fined for speeding on A12 after five fatalities in nine months

The A12 leading up to Redbridge Roundabout. Picture: Ken Mears

Most Read

Goodmayes man jailed for role in £1million stolen vehicle enterprise

Liaqat Ali. Picture: Met Police

Person taken to hospital after car crashes into Woodford Green shop

Firefighters and police attended the scene after a car crashed into a shop. Picture: @lukejbaker_

Woman cut out of car and taken to hospital after Gants Hill crash

Two people were taken to hospital after a two-car collision on the junction of Ottley Drive and Ashurst Drive. Photo: Ellena Cruse

Boy, 10, hit by car in Barkingside

Police were called after a child was hit by a car in Barkingside High Street on Sunday, April 11. Picture: Ken Mears

More than 500 drivers fined for speeding on A12 after five fatalities in nine months

The A12 leading up to Redbridge Roundabout. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Barkingside fall to West Essex defeat but are safe

Barkingside manager Alex Goldstone during Ilford vs Barkingside, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 2nd March 2019

Westley admits Essex need to address lack of one-day silverware

Tom Westley in batting action for Essex (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Former Ilford Primark worker who started fire in store given suspended sentence

Shutters drawn at Primark after the store in High Road was evacuated back in 2011.

Edinburgh excited by progress of Orient youngsters out on loan

Kudus Oyengua of Haringey Borough attempts to get past Bishop's Stortford's on-loan Leyton Orient defender Shadrach Ogie (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Redbridge boss Wetherall wants more commitment from his players

Micky Wetherall manager of Redbridge during Redbridge vs Tower Hamlets, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 30th March 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists