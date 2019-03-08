Barkingside boss Goldstone pleased to help secure safety despite defeat at West Essex

Barkingside manager Alex Goldstone during Ilford vs Barkingside, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 2nd March 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Barkingside manager Alex Goldstone is pleased to have helped the club secure Essex Senior League survival with games to spare.

The Romford director of football was brought in to lead the club on Monday, November 12 after a miserable start to the campaign under former boss Michael Walther.

Side sat bottom of the league with just five points to their name after 17 league fixtures when Goldstone took over the reigns.

But they now have 25 points, five points clear of Leyton Athletic, with just one match left to play this campaign.

“I was brought in to help chairman Jimmy Flanagan out and keep the club up,” he said.

“I think when I took over the club only had three points on the board, so to end up second from bottom and safe before our last two games was a big achievement.

“We've done what we were asked to do and we just have to see how the rest of the season goes now.”

Barkingside secured their safety without playing at the weekend as rivals Athletic fell to a 3-0 defeat against Takeley.

They did however lose 3-1 to West Essex themselves on Tuesday evening at Barking's Mayesbrook Park ground.

A brace from Cameron Gray and a solo effort from Izzy Ogedi-Uzokwe sealed the three points for the hosts – despite a late consolation goal from Isaac Marfo.

“We're safe now so the results don't matter, but for personal pride you want to get the three points,” added Goldstone.

“It was not a soul destroying defeat but we could have got something out of the game if the boys turned and took their chances.”

The Barkingside boss believed West Essex were more clinical in the match and that is what got them the three points on the night.

“We created chances before they took their first goal and it was a fairly even match to be honest,” he said.

“They just took their chances in the final third.

“Their first goal was a bit of a shock one as their player (Izzy Ogedi-Uzokwe) passed it off the post to himself and hit Ryan Karrer.

“We were missing players as we've got school teachers who are on half-term so I had to re-shuffle the pack.”