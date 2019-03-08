Search

Redbridge’s winning run ended by West Essex

PUBLISHED: 10:12 24 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:12 24 March 2019

Ilford and Redbridge met at Cricklefield Stadium in the Essex Senior League (pic Tim Edwards)

Archant

Essex Senior League: West Essex 2 Redbridge 0

Redbridge had their three game winning run brought to a halt by suffering a 2-0 defeat away to West Essex.

Goals from Michael Mignot and Samraj Gill sealed the three points for the hosts at Mayesbrook Park.

The Motormen’s goalkeeper Rhys Hughes kept his side in the match as he denied a penalty from Joe Lefley in the 42nd minute.

The former Ebbsfleet United shot-stopper’s efforts were not rewarded as Gill found the back of the net in stoppage time.

West Essex then doubled their lead in the 69th minute of the match.

Debutant James Jewers picked out Gill, who released Symeon Taylor, but his effort looked to be going wide.

Striker Mignot managed to get on the end of Taylor’s effort and fire it home and seal the points for his side.

Micky Wetherall’s side will now host Hoddesdon Town at the Oakside Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Redbridge: Hughes, Willis, McCullock, Burgess, Smith, Hall, Gilchrist, Browne, Elbi, Preston, Tombides.

Subs: Chaib, Adesanya, Egbejale.

