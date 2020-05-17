Search

Advanced search

Tributes paid to Len Llewellyn

PUBLISHED: 09:50 17 May 2020 | UPDATED: 09:50 17 May 2020

Cricklefield Stadium, the home of Ilford and Barkingside (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Cricklefield Stadium, the home of Ilford and Barkingside (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Barkingside chairman Jimmy Flanagan led the tributes to club life president Len Llewellyn, also a former committee member at Ilford, who passed away at the weekend.

A statement from the Essex Senior League said: “The league is sad to inform you of the reporting passing of one of its life members and former fixture secretary Len Llewellyn. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and former clubs Ilford & Barkingside.”

And Flanagan, devastated by the tragic news, said: “Len was a life president of the club and a friend for a number of years, as well as being involved with the Essex Senior League for a number of years.

“A programme editor and printer for a number of clbs and also a programme dealer in years gone by, he had an extensive collection of football programmes, as well as Meccano his other passion.

You may also want to watch:

“He was chairman of the Meccano Club, who met in Barkingside. In 2019 he started organising get togethers of former players and officials who had served Ilford, Leytonstone & ILford and Redbridge Forest, all clubs Len served with distinction.

“He was Dagenham programme editor for a number of years and Braintree as well.

“I’d spoken to him quite regularly recently and Len had been planning to relocate to the Isle of Wight, but had put plans on hold once the coronavirus pandemic hit the country.

“He planned to be involved in a team called Bembridge and had invited Barkingside out there to play a friendly. It’s such a shame as he had problems with his health, in particular his eyesight a few years ago, but had got all of it sorted and was probably in his best health for a number of years.

“He continued to watch Barkingside games and also Dagenham & Redbridge. He was a fantastic servant to football and will be sadly missed.”

Llewellyn received a 50-year long service award from the FA for his work with grassroots football since 1966, following associations with Ford United (now Redbridge), Ilford, Leytonstone, Walthamstow Avenue, Redbridge Forest, Dagenham & Redbridge, Braintree and Barkingside, as well as the Isthmian and Essex Senior League.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Woman is terrorised by attackers outside her Ilford home in broad daylight

CCTV footage shows a group of five attackers chasing a woman into her home and smashing her car.

Ilford GP practice rated Inadequate says rating is wrong and unfair

Dr Devindranauth Sawh, one of three GPs at the practice, said the report published on April 20 was 'totally wrong'. Picture: PA Images / Anthony Devlin

Remorseful boyfriend sends apology from Australia to Ilford after neglecting girlfriend to play video games

Couple Joe Chen and Harneet Madhray, both 25, have been together for 3-and-a-half years after meeting in Shanghai. Joe, who lives in Australia, recently got in trouble with his long-distance love for ignoring her to play video games. He came up with a novel way to make it up to Harneet, who says that all is forgiven. Picture: Talker Tailor

Newbury Park father charged with murdering children appears in court

Pavinya Nithiyakumar and Nigish Nithiyakumar. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Ramadan 2020: Redbridge believers break fast virtually under lockdown

Formo held a virtual Iftar over the Zoom video app. Picture: Formo

Most Read

Woman is terrorised by attackers outside her Ilford home in broad daylight

CCTV footage shows a group of five attackers chasing a woman into her home and smashing her car.

Ilford GP practice rated Inadequate says rating is wrong and unfair

Dr Devindranauth Sawh, one of three GPs at the practice, said the report published on April 20 was 'totally wrong'. Picture: PA Images / Anthony Devlin

Remorseful boyfriend sends apology from Australia to Ilford after neglecting girlfriend to play video games

Couple Joe Chen and Harneet Madhray, both 25, have been together for 3-and-a-half years after meeting in Shanghai. Joe, who lives in Australia, recently got in trouble with his long-distance love for ignoring her to play video games. He came up with a novel way to make it up to Harneet, who says that all is forgiven. Picture: Talker Tailor

Newbury Park father charged with murdering children appears in court

Pavinya Nithiyakumar and Nigish Nithiyakumar. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Ramadan 2020: Redbridge believers break fast virtually under lockdown

Formo held a virtual Iftar over the Zoom video app. Picture: Formo

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Essex FA reveal funding opportunities in new resource guide

The Essex FA have published a new resource guide to help clubs explore funding opportunities during the coronavirus pandemic

Tributes paid to Len Llewellyn

Cricklefield Stadium, the home of Ilford and Barkingside (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Recorder letters: Anderson School,

Arum lilies in Ron Jeffries' garden. Picture: Ron Jeffries

Opinion: Prophet foretold shaking of all nations

Pastor Dr Francis Oladimeji,

Coronavirus: Bundesliga brings European football back into view

Borussia Dortmund players celebrate at the end of the Bundesliga match against Schalke 04
Drive 24