Tributes paid to Len Llewellyn

Barkingside chairman Jimmy Flanagan led the tributes to club life president Len Llewellyn, also a former committee member at Ilford, who passed away at the weekend.

A statement from the Essex Senior League said: “The league is sad to inform you of the reporting passing of one of its life members and former fixture secretary Len Llewellyn. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and former clubs Ilford & Barkingside.”

And Flanagan, devastated by the tragic news, said: “Len was a life president of the club and a friend for a number of years, as well as being involved with the Essex Senior League for a number of years.

“A programme editor and printer for a number of clbs and also a programme dealer in years gone by, he had an extensive collection of football programmes, as well as Meccano his other passion.

“He was chairman of the Meccano Club, who met in Barkingside. In 2019 he started organising get togethers of former players and officials who had served Ilford, Leytonstone & ILford and Redbridge Forest, all clubs Len served with distinction.

“He was Dagenham programme editor for a number of years and Braintree as well.

“I’d spoken to him quite regularly recently and Len had been planning to relocate to the Isle of Wight, but had put plans on hold once the coronavirus pandemic hit the country.

“He planned to be involved in a team called Bembridge and had invited Barkingside out there to play a friendly. It’s such a shame as he had problems with his health, in particular his eyesight a few years ago, but had got all of it sorted and was probably in his best health for a number of years.

“He continued to watch Barkingside games and also Dagenham & Redbridge. He was a fantastic servant to football and will be sadly missed.”

Llewellyn received a 50-year long service award from the FA for his work with grassroots football since 1966, following associations with Ford United (now Redbridge), Ilford, Leytonstone, Walthamstow Avenue, Redbridge Forest, Dagenham & Redbridge, Braintree and Barkingside, as well as the Isthmian and Essex Senior League.