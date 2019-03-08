Search

Woods head into break after ‘satisfying three points’

PUBLISHED: 15:00 14 March 2019

A Tower Hamlets player advances with the ball against Woodford Town (pic: Tim Edwards)

A Tower Hamlets player advances with the ball against Woodford Town (pic: Tim Edwards)

Archant

The local club saw off Tower Hamlets by a 2-1 score last weekend

Woodford Town have this weekend off before they return to Essex Senior League action at the end of the month for a busy spell.

Town last played on Saturday and recorded a hard-fought 2-1 victory away to local club Tower Hamlets.

Assistant manager Neil Day praised his players for the performance which sees them sixth in the table on 55 points after 33 games this season.

“We had to contend with a depleted squad, a blustery wind and at times some spoiling tactics from the opposition, who pressed us high up the pitch,” Day said.

“Still, we adapted well and the boys carried out the game plan almost to the letter, so it was a very satisfying three points in the end.”

A brace by Asher Modeste put Town in control before the hosts staged a fightback in the second period.

Ricky Shaw’s red card increased the pressure on Woods, but they held on and can now rest up.

Redbridge Council trial wheelie bins after 50% of waste thrown out is food

Would you like a wheelie bin? Photos: Steve Parsons

Ilford pupil expelled for carrying a knife

The school said its pupils are expected to be well behaved both in the classroom and in the community. Photo: PA

Plans for six-storey hotel with 46 rooms in Goodmayes

The hotel could be built near Goodmayes Station and Tesco. Picture: Google Maps

Mayor Khan gives Redbridge Council £3.3million to build new bridges, cycle lane and walkway

A CGI mock-up for how a similar cycle path scheme in Bromley, also funded through Transport for London's Liveable Neighbourhoods programme, could look. Photo: TfL

A12 Eastern Avenue crash: Traffic light damaged in Goodmayes two-car collision

A traffic light was damaged in a two-car crash at the junction of Eastern and Avenue and Barley Lane this morning, March 12. Photo: Ken Mears

