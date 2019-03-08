Woods head into break after ‘satisfying three points’

The local club saw off Tower Hamlets by a 2-1 score last weekend

Woodford Town have this weekend off before they return to Essex Senior League action at the end of the month for a busy spell.

Town last played on Saturday and recorded a hard-fought 2-1 victory away to local club Tower Hamlets.

Assistant manager Neil Day praised his players for the performance which sees them sixth in the table on 55 points after 33 games this season.

“We had to contend with a depleted squad, a blustery wind and at times some spoiling tactics from the opposition, who pressed us high up the pitch,” Day said.

“Still, we adapted well and the boys carried out the game plan almost to the letter, so it was a very satisfying three points in the end.”

A brace by Asher Modeste put Town in control before the hosts staged a fightback in the second period.

Ricky Shaw’s red card increased the pressure on Woods, but they held on and can now rest up.