Woodford Town suffer a case of deja vu at Tower Hamlets

PUBLISHED: 10:30 16 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:46 16 January 2020

Georges Kebi of Woodford during Woodford Town vs Tower Hamlets, Essex Senior League Football at The Harlow Arena on 6th August 2019

Essex Senior League: Tower Hamlets 1 Woodford Town 1

It was a case of deja vu for Woodford Town last Monday as an injury time equaliser following a mass brawl denied them all three points at Tower Hamlets.

In an uncanny repeat of the recent 1-1 draw with Saffron Walden, Woods were slow to organise after being reduced to 10 men and paid the price as 17-year-old Benas Vaivada slipped the ball past on loan goalkeeper James Parkins to secure a vital point for the East Londoners.

Woodford Joint Manager Roy Darbo rued the missed opportunity of three points after wasting a hatful of second half chances to build on Lauric Diakessi's 27th minute strike at a rain and wind swept Mile End Stadium.

A disappointed Darbo said: "We worked hard in very challenging conditions but didn't take our chances, we need stay focussed for the full 90 minutes which ultimately cost us two points."

