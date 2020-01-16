Woodford Town suffer a case of deja vu at Tower Hamlets
PUBLISHED: 10:30 16 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:46 16 January 2020
Essex Senior League: Tower Hamlets 1 Woodford Town 1
It was a case of deja vu for Woodford Town last Monday as an injury time equaliser following a mass brawl denied them all three points at Tower Hamlets.
In an uncanny repeat of the recent 1-1 draw with Saffron Walden, Woods were slow to organise after being reduced to 10 men and paid the price as 17-year-old Benas Vaivada slipped the ball past on loan goalkeeper James Parkins to secure a vital point for the East Londoners.
Woodford Joint Manager Roy Darbo rued the missed opportunity of three points after wasting a hatful of second half chances to build on Lauric Diakessi's 27th minute strike at a rain and wind swept Mile End Stadium.
A disappointed Darbo said: "We worked hard in very challenging conditions but didn't take our chances, we need stay focussed for the full 90 minutes which ultimately cost us two points."