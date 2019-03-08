Essex Senior League: Tower Hamlets 1 Redbridge 5

Redbridge ran out comfortable winners over Tower Hamlets at Mile End Stadium on Friday night.

Micky Wetherall's Motormen were returning to action following a 13-day break, having lost their last three league and cup matches.

And Hamlets, buoyed by their Gordon Brasted Memorial Trophy win at Takely on Tuesday, were playing their first home league fixture of the campaign, having lost three out of four away matches.

Redbridge produced a stunning goal blitz towards the end of the first half to put the hosts to the sword, scoring four times in quick succession to all but end the match as a contest.

Kick-off was delayed until 8pm, but the visitors took the lead on 37 minutes through Taylor Tombides.

Dan Gilchrist doubled their advantage from the penalty spot, with Kane Hearn and James Barlow both netting during first-half stoppage time to cap a crazy 10-minute spell.

Tombides struck again midway through the second half to make it 5-0, but Redbridge saw hopes of a clean sheet shattered four minutes from time when Hamlets claimed a consolation.

Saturday sees Essex Senior League rivals Ilford, Sporting Bengal and Woodford Town in FA Vase action, with home ties against Enfield, Wormley Rovers and St Margaretsbury respectively.

Thurlow Nunn League outfit Barkingside, meanwhile, face a trip to FC Broxbourne Borough as Lopes Tavares host Harwich & Parkeston at .