Thomas McCurtains crowned Shiels Cup champions

Thomas McCurtains football team claimed the Shiels Cup in a pulsating final.

The first-half was played at a frantic pace and McCurtains looked the better of the teams as they stormed into a commanding five point lead in the first 15 minutes.

Brendans finally found their mark with some well taken scores and some wayward shooting by the Macs allowed them to close the gap to two by the break.

McCurtains built up a five point lead again before St Brendans McMahon slipped passed the Macs rear guard and rifled the ball to the back of the net.

That was as close as it would get as McCurtains reasserted their dominance in midfield with Danny Ryan, Tommy Clarke and the McGuiggan brothers controlling the game before Conor Murphy blasted a goal after a fantastic flowing move with 10 minutes to go.

A harsh second yellow for Cathal Moran saw McCurtains reduced to 14 men for the closing stages but they showed great composure to see out the game.