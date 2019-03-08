Search

Gaelic Sport: Thomas McCurtains into All Britain semi-final

PUBLISHED: 08:30 25 October 2019

Thomas McCurtains footballers are into the All Britain semi-finals

Thomas McCurtains footballers are into the All Britain semi-finals

Archant

Thomas McCurtains footballers dug deep to win the All Britain quarter-final against Lancashire champions Oisins.

The Goodmayes club got a strong start to open up a two-point lead against the wind, but Oisin slowly got back into the game.

Two goals from Sean Murphy and Niall Coffey put McCurtains ahead by six, but Oisins again rallied to kick the last three scores of the half to halve the deficit.

Oisins scored two quick goals of their own at the start of the second half to take the lead, but the Macs rose to the occasion to keep the scoreboard ticking over.

They led by three with time running out, but Oisins drew level with a penalty going into injury time.

McCurtains refused to panic and scored two late points for a 2-13 to 3-08 victory and a semi-final tie with Sean McDermotts in Ruislip on November 3.

The club AGM will take place at the Grove Social club on November 24 (5pm).

