Thomas McCurtains hurlers close to league final after crucial win

Thomas McCurtains' hurlers have practically secured their place in the league final with a win over Robert Emmetts on Monday.

After a cagey start, McCurtains took control to open up a six point lead over their opponents at half time.

The second half started at a blistering pace as the Emmetts looked to reduce the deficit but again McCurtains finished the half the stronger thanks to some heroic defending to finish the game out, with the full time score McCurtains 2-19, Emmetts 0-12.

The hurlers also beat Sean Treacys last Wednesday, while last Thursday the McCurtains footballers got their second win of the league season to retain their Division One status for next year.

At the weekend, the footballers travelled up to Liverpool and played John Mitchells in a challenge match, with an improved second half performance not enough to stop the result going against them.