Thomas McCurtains hurlers close to league final after crucial win

PUBLISHED: 17:00 17 July 2019

Thomas McCurtains GAA club. Picture: Thomas McCurtains

Thomas McCurtains GAA club. Picture: Thomas McCurtains

Archant

Thomas McCurtains' hurlers have practically secured their place in the league final with a win over Robert Emmetts on Monday.

After a cagey start, McCurtains took control to open up a six point lead over their opponents at half time.

You may also want to watch:

The second half started at a blistering pace as the Emmetts looked to reduce the deficit but again McCurtains finished the half the stronger thanks to some heroic defending to finish the game out, with the full time score McCurtains 2-19, Emmetts 0-12.

The hurlers also beat Sean Treacys last Wednesday, while last Thursday the McCurtains footballers got their second win of the league season to retain their Division One status for next year.

At the weekend, the footballers travelled up to Liverpool and played John Mitchells in a challenge match, with an improved second half performance not enough to stop the result going against them.

Most Read

Man on trial for murder claimed ‘I run Ilford’ Old Bailey jury told

A shrine in memory of Ché Morrison outside Ilford Station in Cranbrook Road. Picture: Aaron Walawalkar

Police called to Barkingside pub after ‘gunshots’ heard, but no arrests made

Police attended Fairlop Oak. Picture: Ken Mears

Ilford and Romford have highest number of car thefts in the UK

Traffic in rain on the A406 in South Woodford. Picture: Ken Mears

Brexit could be the ‘new Windrush’ for Roma people in Redbridge

'If the work is not done in the right way because of different vulnerabilities we could end up having huge numbers of Roma being undocumented,' .

Ilford man caught with magnetic pots of drugs under his car

The drugs were found in metal pots underneath a car. Picture: Kent Police

