Thomas McCurtains footballers win All Britain Championship for first time

The Thomas McCuratins footballers at the All Britain final. Picture: Thomas McCurtains Archant

The Thomas McCurtains footballers overcame Glasgow Gaels to lift the All Britain Football Championship for the first time in the club's history in Leeds on Sunday.

In a cagey first half, Peter Rafferty got the Macs off the mark after Glasgow had scored the opening point.

There was never more than a point between the two sides as Johnny Rafferty, Peter Rafferty again and three frees from Niall Coffey saw McCurtains lead by the minimum at the break.

Glasgow had the better of the opening exchanges in the second half and drew level early as McCurtains struggled to find their mark.

The McCurtains substitutes were starting to make a difference in both attack and defence and with ten minutes remaining, the Macs started to pull ahead as Coffey found his mark for the fourth and fifth time.

Tommy Clarke and Johnny McGuigan both added points before Paddy McGuigan put the gloss on the scoreline with a well worked goal.