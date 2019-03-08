Thomas McCurtains footballers set up All Britain Final after win against Sean McDermotts

Ther Thomas McCurtains footballers. Picture: Thomas McCurtains Archant

An All Britain Final is on the cards for the Thomas McCurtains footballers after a fantastic win against Sean McDermotts in Ruislip on Sunday.

McCurtains stormed into an early five-point lead but their opponents gradually grew into the game.

A goal from Conor Murphy gave McCurtains a four-point lead going into the break and his side controlled the second half before a superb goal from Danny Ryan with 10 minutes to go made sure of the result.

The hurlers picked up the 2018 Ronan Cup after receiving a walkover from Fr Murphys and play the Division One league final against Kilburn Gaels in Ruislip next Saturday.

The club's AGM will take place on Sunday, November 24 at 5pm at The Grove Social Club, Romford.

Club members are asked to forward nominations for committee positions to the secretary via email at secretary.thomasmccurtains.london@gaa.ie.