The East London Football Podcast

West Ham United's Pablo Fornals reacts after Leicester City's Ayoze Perez (not pictured) scores his side's fourth goal. Picture: PA PA Wire/PA Images

Jacob Ranson is joined by Dave Evans and Dan Bennett to discuss West Ham United, Leyton Orient, Dagenham & Redbridge and the latest in non-league football.

Dave gave his thoughts on West Ham's dismal performance in the 4-1 defeat to Leicester City on Wednesday, as well as the 1-1 draw with Everton on Saturday.

He looked at where the Hammers have been going wrong and where they can look to improve, with their next game an FA Cup clash with West Brom followed by a Premier League game with leaders Liverpool.

Dan discussed Leyton Orient's 1-0 defeat at Port Vale, while Jacob joined in to assess their 1-1 draw with Northampton Town and the chaos that ensued after Josh Wright's late equaliser, which saw a 17-man brawl take place.

They face a clash with Newport County on Saturday, with Dan looking ahead to a big game for the O's.

He then moved on to look at James Dobson's loan move away from Dagenham & Redbridge and previewed Daryl McMahon's first league game against Notts County on Saturday.

Finally, Jacob gave us the latest fixture update from the east London non-league scene, with plenty to watch over the weekend.