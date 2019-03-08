Search

The East London Football Podcast

PUBLISHED: 12:00 15 November 2019

Former Leyton Orient manager Carl Fletcher (pic Simon O'Connor)

Former Leyton Orient manager Carl Fletcher (pic Simon O'Connor)

Matt Withers is joined by Dan Bennett and Dave Evans to discuss a busy week in east London football.

The big news of the week was Leyton Orient's sacking of manager Carl Fletcher after just 29 days in charge.

Dan gave his thoughts on Fletcher's spell at the club, what led to the decision and what's next for the O's, who face Scunthorpe United at home on Saturday.

Another big story of the week was Glenn Tamplin's announcement that he was the new owner and manager of Romford FC, which was also discussed.

Dave joined the podcast to assess another dismal week for West Ham, who were beaten 3-0 away at Burnley.

He spoke about the ongoing goalkeeper problems and Manuel Pellegrini's selection issues.

Dagenham & Redbridge suffered another defeat to Stockport and Dan gave his thoughts on the result and where they go from here.

Click the link to listen to the full podcast.

