PUBLISHED: 13:00 17 January 2020

West Ham United's Robert Snodgrass (left) scores a disallowed goal against Sheffield United. Picture PA

Jacob Ranson is joined by Dan Bennett and Dave Evans to discuss West Ham, Leyton Orient, Dagenham & Redbridge and east London non-league football.

Dave joined the podast to discuss West Ham's 1-0 defeat to Sheffield United after a controversial VAR decision for handball.

He gave his thoughts on how VAR is being used, the signing of goalkeeper Darren Randolph and also previewed their upcoming game against Everton at The London Stadium.

Dan gave his thoughts on Leyton Orient's 1-1 draw at home to Grimsby Town on Saturday after Lee Angol's late penalty.

Jacob also provided an update on boss Ross Embleton's plans for the January transfer window and where the O's need to strengthen.

Next up for Orient is a trip to Port Vale, with the pair giving their thoughts on what to expect from the game.

Dan then reviewed Dagenham & Redbridge's 2-1 FA Trophy defeat to Notts County, as well as their 3-2 win over Barking in the Essex Senior Cup on Tuesday.

The Daggers signed Gabriel Zakuani this week and Dan also discussed where they need to strengthen under new boss Daryl McMahon, as well as their next game away at Barnet in the National League.

To listen to the East London Football Podcast, click the link above.

The East London Football Podcast

