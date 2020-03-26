Search

Step 3 to 6 is null and void with season brought to an early finish due to Covid-19

PUBLISHED: 15:34 26 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:35 26 March 2020

The latest non-league update after action was postponed due to the coronavirus (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

The FA and the leagues from step 3 to 6 of the non league football system have reached a consensus that the 2019/20 season will be ended with immediate effect and all results will be expunged.

This will mean no promotion or relegation of clubs between step 3 and 6 or relegation from step 2 as a result.

In light of the above, these decisions will also apply to the leagues and clubs who play at step 7 in the non league system.

The FA will continue to assist and support the National League (steps 1 and 2 of NLS) to determine the outcome of its 2019/20 season as quickly as possible.

The planned implementation of the restructure of the NLS will be deferred until the start of the 2021/22 season.

The decisions reached by NLS will be recommended to the FA Board and FA Council for final ratification.

