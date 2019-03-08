Search

Day proud of Town’s effort away to title-chasing Stansted

PUBLISHED: 10:00 11 April 2019

Action from the Essex Senior League match between Tower Hamlets and Woodford Town at Mile End Stadium (pic Tim Edwards)

Archant

After pushing the Airportment close, the Woods don’t play again in the Essex Senior League until April 27

Woodford Town assistant manager Neil Day praised the effort of their young squad after Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at title-challenging Stansted.

Dee Safer’s men produced a strong showing at Hargrave Park, but the Airportmen still got over the line with goals by Sam West and Robbie Norris.

In-form forward Asher Modeste put Woods ahead, but despite failing to build on it, Day was proud of the team after the Essex Senior League clash.

He said: “Few people will know the background to this game, but considering we only had nine players the night before, it’s fair to say the management were very proud of the team effort.

“Circumstances meant we could only field one sub, but to a man we stood up to a good team and arguably deserved something for our efforts.”

Town could be happy with their performance and now have a lengthy break ahead of their final match of the campaign at Saffron Walden Town (April 27).

