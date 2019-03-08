Woodford Town continue mini revival with victory at Stansted

Woodford manager Dee Safer during Woodford Town vs Tower Hamlets, Essex Senior League Football at The Harlow Arena on 6th August 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Essex Senior League: Stansted 1 Woodford Town 2

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Woodford Town continued their mini revival after a hard fought 2-1 win at Stansted in front of their noisy away following.

Dee Safer's Side we're quickly out of the blocks playing some attractive football despite the bumpy playing surface at Hargrove Park and we're good value for a 2-0 lead courtesy of strikes from Normandy Kebi and Chris John.

You may also want to watch:

The Airportmen did pull one back before half time and had the share of possession in a bad tempered second-half but the Woods dug in to ground out an important win to put them up to fifth place in the table.

Assistant Manager Neil Day was delighted with Woodford's resiliance after recent criticism about their defensive capabilities.

"There was some public criticism of our defence but in a way it galvanised us a group and the players concerned who wanted to prove a point," Day said.

"We really dug in against very tough opponents and in the end got what we deserved."