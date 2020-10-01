Woodford Town continue disappointing start to the new season

Woodford manager Dee Safer during Woodford Town vs Tower Hamlets, Essex Senior League Football at The Harlow Arena on 6th August 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Essex Senior League: St Margaretsbury 2 Woodford Town 1

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Woodford Town’s disappointing start to the season continued as they went down 2-1 at St Margaretsbury on Tuesday evening.

Things looked bleak at half time as the hosts took a 2-0 goal lead into the interval, not surprisingly in the current climate the opening goal came from a hotly disputed handball decision many observers felt very harsh.

You may also want to watch:

The Woods improved after the break and could easily have grabbed something from the game after Luke Parrott had reduced the deficit.

Although defeat leaves Woodford anchored to the foot of the table, Manager Dee Safer was pleased with the fight his side showed in the second half.

Safer said: “Of course it’s disappointing to find ourselves in the position we are but we fought very hard tonight and could easily got back in the game.

“It has at least set the standard for the effort needed to kick start our season at Clapton on Saturday.”