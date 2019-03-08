Woodford fall short at St Margaretsbury

Woodford manager Dee Safer during Woodford Town vs Tower Hamlets, Essex Senior League Football at The Harlow Arena on 6th August 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Essex Senior League: St Margaretsbury 2 Woodford Town 1

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Woodford Town went down to a 2-1 defeat at St Margaretsbury in a match to forget for Dee Safer's men.

The Woods were never really at the races as the home side took a two goal lead early in the second-half despite the Woods having a clear looking penalty appeal turned down when only one behind.

You may also want to watch:

Va Nektarious did pull a goal back but and threatened a grandstand finish which bizarrely never materialised as the referee seemed to blow bang on 45 minutes despite several lengthy injuries in the half.

Woods boss Dee Safer refused to hide behind the time keeping controversy preferring to focus upon the inconsistency of his young side.

"Fair to say we thought the second-half was cut short," said a frustrated Safer.

"That wasn't the reason we lost today (Saturday), we need to be far more consistent every game if we want to get where we want to be."

Woodford now don't play until they host Clapton on Friday, October, 11.