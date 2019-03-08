Redbridge boss Wetherall looking to end season on a high note

Micky Wetherall manager of Redbridge during Redbridge vs Tower Hamlets, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 30th March 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Redbridge manager Micky Wetherall will be using their final fixture to judge what players will be re-signed for next season.

The Motormen travel away to St Margaretsbury on Saturday for the last game in the 2018/19 season determined to finish the campaign on a high note.

Boss Wetherall is looking to start laying the foundations for next season already by reviewing his squad in the match.

“The last game of the season will be the game I remember the players of this season for, so they will put in a shift and give there all for the three points,” he said.

“This season was about staying up and laying some foundations for next season.”

The former May & Baker manager has been pleased with his current crop of players efforts since he joined the club in January.

“The players we currently have at the club have given us a lot of effort and commitment since January and I respect that but finishing on a high note is important.

“We have some strong players in key areas and we are weaker than I would like to be in others so the off season is where I go to work and bring in players and strengthen us as a club.”

He knows he faces a tough task of bringing players in with no resources but is confident he can improve the side.

“With no budget it's harder to get players to join as some players require being paid for which I totally respect as today's world is not free.

“However we won't have a budget so I'll be bringing in players that want to play for the club, want to achieve something and want to be treated well.”

Wetherall has already got a number of players in mind that he would like to bring to the Oakside Stadium outfit.

While he also wants to help push the club forward to coincide with the work chairman Ricky Eaton is doing off the pitch.

“I know the targets I want to secure and will be onto them to get them over the line.

“The pitch is improving week by week and the chairman really is pushing the club forward so now we want to set out to do well and start to build the success again of Redbridge.”