Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Barkingside secure first league win over Bengal

PUBLISHED: 11:56 23 December 2018

Alex Goldstone looks on during his time with Romford (pic: George Phillipou/TGSPHOTO)

Alex Goldstone looks on during his time with Romford (pic: George Phillipou/TGSPHOTO)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Essex Senior League: Sporting Bengal United 0 Barkingside 1

Barkingside secured their first win in the Essex Senior League this season after a late winner against seventh-place Sporting Bengal United.

A 78th-minute goal from Darnell Goather-Braithwaite sealed the three points for Side to end a 20 games run without a win in the league at the Mile End Stadium.

That result was on the back of a 1-0 win over Leyton Athletic in the Errington Challenge Cup on Wednesday evening.

The defeat did however disappoint Bengal manager Imrul Gazi but he was keen to pick out the positives.

“Upsetting result? Yes, but well done to Barkingside,” he said.

“In the grand scheme of things to be seventh after 21 games I’m proud.

“It’s important to look at more than just the result, we are creating chances and not just getting the rub of the green of recent.

“It will come.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Redbridge Police issue warning after uniform stolen: ‘Keep your door securely shut and if in doubt call 999’

Police advise residents to check ID. Picture: Peter Jordan

Baby Jesus beheaded in Ilford

The figures were installed underneath the Christmas Tree. Picture BPCA

Cancer conwoman: Wife tricked Ilford relatives out for £250,000 with Google image of terminal brain cancer

A woman who admitted to fraud after lying about having cancer and collecting hundreds of thousands of pounds from her husband and parents-in-law has been jailed. Picture: Met Police

Two police officers hospitalised after three-car crash in Ilford

A police car was involved in a crash in Cranbrook Road this morning. Photo: Liam Coleman

Police investigating after gun fired during Newbury Park break-in

Police were seen outside a maisonette. Picture: Ron Jeffries

Most Read

Teenager stabbed at Highbury and Islington station

#includeImage($article, 225)

Much-loved owner of former Essex Road chippy George’s Fish Bar dies

#includeImage($article, 225)

Islington Council bans famous jazz musician accused of antisemitism from performing with The Blockheads

#includeImage($article, 225)

Marcel Campbell: King’s Cross man Reece Williams jailed for 12 years over fatal stabbing in Upper Street

#includeImage($article, 225)

Europa League: Arsenal v BATE Borisov kick-off moved after uproar from Gunners fans

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Barkingside secure first league win over Bengal

Alex Goldstone looks on during his time with Romford (pic: George Phillipou/TGSPHOTO)

Chesterfield manager Allen: Leyton Orient will be champions

Martin Allen is manager of Chesterfield (pic: Joe Giddens/PA Images).

Embleton challenges Orient to remain focused after building gap over Salford

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh (left) and assistant Ross Embleton issue instructions from the touchline (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Saracens’ unbeaten run comes to an end with defeat at Exeter

Exeter's Harry Williams scores a try against Saracens (pic: David Davies/PA)

Balanta heads Daggers to success at Salford

Angelo Balanta of Dagenham on the ball racing clear of Ebbsfleet midfielder Ebou Adams (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists