Day looking to sign off with win for the fans

PUBLISHED: 10:00 25 April 2019 | UPDATED: 10:03 25 April 2019

Woodford Town defender Jack Grosvenor battles with Tower Hamlets captain Luke With (pic: Tim Edwards)

Archant

Woodford Town have built up an impressive following this season and they will be present at Saffron Walden Town on Saturday

Woodford Town will travel to Saffron Walden Town on Saturday for their final game in the Essex Senior League this season.

The home side have organised a Community Day alongside the match and are looking for a record league attendance for the game.

Dee Safer's young side are guaranteed sixth place, but will be looking to finish on a high ahead of their proposed move back to the local area.

Preparation work on their Ashton Playing Fields home will gather pace this summer – once the relevant planning permission has been given the green light.

Woods assistant manager Neil Day believes Town should embrace playing in front of a big crowd and praised the club's own fans, who have brought their unique blend of vociferous support to the division this year.

Day said: “A big crowd is forecast and it will be nice for our young team to showcase their individual and collective talents to a bigger audience than normal.

“Whatever size the crowd is, we'll definitely be able to hear our own supporters who have been brilliant this year.

“It would be nice to leave them for the season with a winning performance that we feel their unwavering support fully deserves.”

