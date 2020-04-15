Rudimental and former Foxes star encourages fitness during pandemic

Rudimental star and former semi-professional footballer DJ Locksmith is encouraging everyone to use physical exercise to help them mentally during the coronavirus pandemic.

The frontman Leon Rolle, who previously played for Ilford FC, has been working out religiously with his son during the UK lockdown and insisted it helps keep structure to the days spent indoors.

And he says he has been trying to use whatever he can indoors to aid his exercises.

“It’s very important to stay active during this time, we all know how important it is when we’re out of lockdown and living our normal lives,” Rolle said.

“When we’re confined to our own homes, we have to find ways of keeping mentally active, and by keeping physically active that definitely helps that.

“If you can find inventive ways of exercising you will be helping yourself in terms of your mentality and being able to cope the limits of what we can do.

“I have been getting into a lot of body weight workouts, circuits, things like jumping jacks, high knees, push-ups and using the equipment you have in your house.

“The important thing is trying to show as much initiative as you possibly can.

“If you’ve got children, try to get them involved as well, I get my 10-year-old son involved with the workouts that I’m doing.

“It helps both of you as you feel like you’ve accomplished something with your day, which is good.

“What we’re used to in our lives is structure and when you’ve been told to stay at home that structure goes out of the window, so by doing a workout it gives you a bit of structure, as long as you set the sort of time whether that be morning, in the day, or in the evening.

“It opens up your mind and makes you feel better, especially if you do it at the start of the day.”

As a former footballer Rolle knows it is going to be a testing time not just for players but fans across the country who are without their social life due to no football being on TV nor played live due to the pandemic.

“The next couple of months are going to be telling because football isn’t just about a game of 22 men on the field, it’s got a massive social element to it as well, people live for the weekend, go down to the pub or go to see their favourite team,” he added.

“It’s going to be difficult not only for the footballers, who feel like they’ve got no work to do, but for the fans who have been entertained over the years and probably sometimes take it for granted.

“Its good that we’ve got technology as we can still interact with our favourite football stars and sport stars and see that they’re going through what we’re going through.”

As an artist he does openly admit he is very fortunate to have his own gym and studio where he can go to get his work done and have his own space.

“I’m fortunate enough to have a full blown gym in my house and have a studio as well, so whenever I’m stressed out or want to get away from the family, I can jump into either one of those.

“The one thing that I have noticed is when we play music in the house, everyone gets up, starts dancing and gets a bit active, and it just lifts the mood.

“I think what this time is going to do for everyone is it’s going to make everyone learn that we can’t take everything for granted.

“Once this pandemic is over and we go into the outside world again, I hope people for a long time, not just a short while, realise that we’re truly privileged to have so much freedom and things to do.”

Rolle also touched on his stint at Ilford under former manager Allan Fenn and he says he misses the team banter most from his playing days, adding: “I used to follow him (Allan Fenn) around when I was playing semi-professionally, it was not the greatest stadium or set-up, but it was football never the less.

“It’s all about team banter and camaraderie – that was what it was like over Ilford and I’m all for that. I enjoyed the company of the manager and the players and that is something that I miss, even just sharing that team bonding.

“Even though I’m travelling a lot with my best friends, those kinds of pranks like sticking peoples trainers to the floor and things you can’t get that anywhere else. I miss that side of it.”

He added: “It’s going to be a struggle for me as I haven’t been without football since I was about seven or eight years old, that’s all I’ve known all my life, so switching on the TV and it not being there or not being able to see my son play football or play myself is difficult.”