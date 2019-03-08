Search

Redbridge boss Wetherall wants squad to build on Barking performance

PUBLISHED: 12:00 08 November 2019

Redbridge manager Micky Wetherall is looking for his side to build on a strong performance against Barking when they face local rivals Woodford Town, writes Jacob Ranson.

The Motormen will welcome the Woods to Oakside Stadium for a Friday night under the lights clash where they will be hoping to pick up three points from the derby.

And Wetherall wants his side to take encouragement from their narrow 2-1 defeat to Isthmian League South Central outfit Barking on Monday evening which saw them crash out of the Essex Senior Cup.

"I was pleased the lads put in the shift they did and when you play these teams with a budget in league above your expected to lose," he said.

"So to come out of the game where we could have nicked a draw and taken it to penalties yes I was happy.

"Onto Friday now where we must carry that work effort into the game and secure three big points."

Woodford Town will head into the clash following back-to-back defeats in the Essex Senior League, while Redbridge had their trip to Sawbridgeworth Town postponed on the weekend due to a waterlogged pitch.

They did get some cup action under their belts, but goals from Junior Dadson and Eddie Allsopp sealed the win for Barking despite an equaliser from Taylor Tombides in their third round clash at the Oakside Stadium.

"We lost to Barking but should have took our chance early in the first half and late in the second half," added Wetherall.

"I was pleased with the performance, we decided to go 5-3-2 and sit back as we respect their fire power, we gave clear instructions to sit back, let them have the ball wide and they would have to cross the ball.

"We did that well, their first goal comes from us getting a slight deflection on the ball which takes our centre-back out of the game, then their forward brings it down superbly and passes for a finish.

"Then they scored a second solo goal by 'Jedward' (Eddie Allsopp), who is on loan from Charlton Athletic and is a great player - his movement was brilliant."

