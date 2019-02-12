Search

Redbridge boss Wetherall piles pressure on rivals Woodford Town

PUBLISHED: 12:00 26 February 2019

Ilford and Redbridge met at Cricklefield Stadium in the Essex Senior League (pic Tim Edwards)

Redbridge boss Micky Wetherall says all the pressure will be on rivals Woodford Town this evening.

The Motormen will head to The Harlow Arena to face Dee Safer’s Town (7.45pm) as they look to continue their good form of late.

And the former May & Baker boss expects a tough test against the sixth-place Essex Senior League outfit.

“Woodford will be a tough ask with only two days rest and a depleted squad due to work commitments, but this is where the squad needs to step up and I get to see if we got strength in depth.

“We need to get some momentum going now we set a points target by the end of February and we are nearly there so we need the lads to grind this game out Tuesday.”

Wetherall is looking forward to the match as the Towners play good football and will be the favourites for the clash.

“I’m looking forward to it as they play the right way and playing on 3G all the time and their league position makes them heavy favourites going into the game.

“We’re the away side after a days work travelling an hour and 20 minutes to get to the game so we have no pressure and can just go and enjoy another game.”

