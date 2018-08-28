Search

Redbridge boss Wetherall looking forward to Woodford Town test

PUBLISHED: 11:00 01 February 2019

Ilford and Redbridge met at Cricklefield Stadium in the Essex Senior League (pic Tim Edwards)

Archant

Redbridge manager Micky Wetherall is looking forward to coming up against local rivals Woodford Town this weekend.

The Motormen make the trip to Town’s current Harlow Arena home on Friday evening for their Essex Senior League clash.

Wetherall and his side will be keen to bounce back from a heavy 5-1 defeat to Walthamstow last weekend.

“I’m looking forward to the Woodford game as I’ve heard good things about them and they are a good footballing side,” he said.

“I’m looking forward to putting my lads against a footballing team on a carpet.

“It will also be good to test the characters of the lads after the week we’ve had.”

The former May & Baker boss is hoping to have a few of his injured players back available for selection after having their derby against Barkingside at Cricklefield on Monday postponed.

“We’re struggling with injuries, but thankfully the game being postponed gives us a further three days to recover and try to get one or two of them over the line and in time for Friday,” he added.

