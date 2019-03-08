Redbridge boss Wetherall wants his side to build momentum

May & Baker manager Micky Wetherall during May & Baker vs Swaffham Town, Buildbase FA Vase Football at Gale Street on 4th November 2018 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Redbridge manager Micky Wetherall wants his side to continue building momentum ahead of next season.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Motormen will travel away to Mayesbrook Park to take on mid-table West Essex as they look to make it four consecutive victories in the Essex Senior League.

Boss Wetherall revealed he doesn’t know too much about their opponents but says the focus must be on their own performance anyway.

“We don’t know much about West Essex, so we will look to just keep doing what we have been doing in recent weeks,” he said.

“I want to carry as many of this squad right now into next season as possible as this lot are very quickly coming together as a solid team.

“They also back each other and that’s huge in my books.”

Redbridge moved up to 10th in the Essex Senior League with a 4-1 victory over local rivals Barkingside on Monday evening.

But they did drop back down to 12th after Clapton and Ilford both picked up victories later in the week.

“When we took the job on we were 18th and we said we wanted to finish 10th knowing that was a huge task.

“The players we have brought in have been characters that are willing to accept what we are asking of them, which is pleasing.”

The former May & Baker boss is hoping Petrit Elbi can continue impressing after picking up a hat-trick against Barkingside.

Although, Wetherall revealed he has tried changing the style the former Barking and Ilford front-man plays in.

“Elbi was fantastic but he has been for the last six or seven games.

“I’ve asked him to change his game from a goal scorer to a hold up player and that shows in the amount of assists he’s picking up.

“He’s averaging two a game, he’s been very good and took to his new role well and the hat-trick was the reward he deserves.”