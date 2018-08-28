Wetherall wants Redbridge to put Stow defeat behind them

Ilford and Redbridge met at Cricklefield Stadium in the Essex Senior League (pic Tim Edwards) Archant

Redbridge manager Micky Wetherall says they must put their 5-1 defeat to Walthamstow behind them due to the circumstances.

The Motormen suffered an early blow as former Ebbsfleet United shot stopper Hughes was sent off 12 minutes into the match.

Dwade James stepped and converted a penalty against a stand-in goalkeeper for the visitors.

Correy Davidson then made it 2-0 just before half time and put his side in control of the match.

Early in the second-half former AFC Hornchurch striker Leon McKenzie made it 3-0.

Redbridge then clawed one back before Stow added another two through McKenzie and James to seal a 5-1 win and move them to fifth in the Essex Senior League.

“Rhys got sent off twelve minutes in for trying to win a header as catching the ball would mean his momentum carried him out side the box.

“Walthamstow then scored a perfectly good goal and it was cancelled out, Rhys was sent off and a penalty awarded, the rules state the keeper should be cautioned but that was not the case.

“A midfielder was then substituted for a centre back to play in goal and three minutes later striker Jay Knight pulled his hamstring and had to be substituted, so 15 minutes in we are down to ten men and had a defender in goal.

“Saturday was just a wash away and a game we just put behind us.”

The former May & Baker boss believes having their local derby with Barkingside postponed last night worked in his side’s favour.

“Having the Barkingside game cancelled was perfect for us to be honest as we’re struggling with injuries and had a very light squad.

“Now it gives us four more days to recover so I’m happy with the game being off personally although the player would rather have played.”