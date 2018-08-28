Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Wetherall wants Redbridge to put Stow defeat behind them

PUBLISHED: 12:00 29 January 2019

Ilford and Redbridge met at Cricklefield Stadium in the Essex Senior League (pic Tim Edwards)

Ilford and Redbridge met at Cricklefield Stadium in the Essex Senior League (pic Tim Edwards)

Archant

Redbridge manager Micky Wetherall says they must put their 5-1 defeat to Walthamstow behind them due to the circumstances.

The Motormen suffered an early blow as former Ebbsfleet United shot stopper Hughes was sent off 12 minutes into the match.

Dwade James stepped and converted a penalty against a stand-in goalkeeper for the visitors.

Correy Davidson then made it 2-0 just before half time and put his side in control of the match.

Early in the second-half former AFC Hornchurch striker Leon McKenzie made it 3-0.

Redbridge then clawed one back before Stow added another two through McKenzie and James to seal a 5-1 win and move them to fifth in the Essex Senior League.

“Rhys got sent off twelve minutes in for trying to win a header as catching the ball would mean his momentum carried him out side the box.

“Walthamstow then scored a perfectly good goal and it was cancelled out, Rhys was sent off and a penalty awarded, the rules state the keeper should be cautioned but that was not the case.

“A midfielder was then substituted for a centre back to play in goal and three minutes later striker Jay Knight pulled his hamstring and had to be substituted, so 15 minutes in we are down to ten men and had a defender in goal.

“Saturday was just a wash away and a game we just put behind us.”

The former May & Baker boss believes having their local derby with Barkingside postponed last night worked in his side’s favour.

“Having the Barkingside game cancelled was perfect for us to be honest as we’re struggling with injuries and had a very light squad.

“Now it gives us four more days to recover so I’m happy with the game being off personally although the player would rather have played.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man knocking on Redbridge doors offering free salad is not part of a con, company claims

A man was knocking on doors offering free salad today.

Barkingside road ‘hotspot’ for drugs and more CCTV needed says police

Police have increased patrols. Photo: Google Maps

Girl awarded £8.2million settlement after suffering brain injuries during childbirth at King George Hospital

King George Hospital in Goodmayes. Photo: Ken Mears

Have you spotted crime-fighting dogs on your train in Ilford?

PD Frank and PC Smith. Photo: BTP

Jailed: Three family members including Chadwell Heath man sent to prison for owning Islamic State propaganda

Ahmed Aweys (left) Asma Aweys (centre) and Abdulaziz Abu Munye (right) have been jailed for possessing Islamic State (IS) propaganda. Photo: Met Police

Most Read

Man knocking on Redbridge doors offering free salad is not part of a con, company claims

#includeImage($article, 225)

Barkingside road ‘hotspot’ for drugs and more CCTV needed says police

#includeImage($article, 225)

Girl awarded £8.2million settlement after suffering brain injuries during childbirth at King George Hospital

#includeImage($article, 225)

Have you spotted crime-fighting dogs on your train in Ilford?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Jailed: Three family members including Chadwell Heath man sent to prison for owning Islamic State propaganda

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Wetherall wants Redbridge to put Stow defeat behind them

Ilford and Redbridge met at Cricklefield Stadium in the Essex Senior League (pic Tim Edwards)

O’s fans are 12th man insists new boy JMD

Leyton Orient fans celebrate (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Hallahan admits injuries are piling up for Campion after defeat to Ilford

Campion in action against Kings Cross Steelers earlier in the season (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

We lost belief in Bengal defeat, admits Woods manager Safer

Woodford Town manager Dee Safer (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

Black cabs will be exempt from ULEZ charge in Redbridge

Black cab drivers will be charged the ULEZ. Photo: PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists