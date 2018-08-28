Redbridge boss Wetherall expects tough test at Walthamstow

Ilford and Redbridge met at Cricklefield Stadium in the Essex Senior League (pic Tim Edwards) Archant

Redbridge manager Micky Wetherall is expecting a really tough test when they face Walthamstow this weekend, writes Jacob Ranson.

The Motormen are set to travel to Wadham Lodge Stadium on Saturday as they look to continue their recent surge in form.

Wetherall and his side have picked up seven points from their last possible nine to pull away from the Essex Senior League relegation zone.

“Walthamstow will be a very tough game. I was with former manager and club chairman Ricky Eaton when we lost 5-0,” said Wetherall.

“They’re very physical, direct and long, but very effective with it.”

The former May & Baker boss insists they will be inconsistent as it is tricky building a team mid-season, but he is confident in his side’s ability.

“There will be ups and down as creating a new side mid-season is a killer, but following this week seven points from nine, I think we’re doing our job,” he added.

“We have a couple lads coming in this week to add to the squad and then that’s us hopefully until the end of the season as I want the side to settle and quickly as we really need to start killing teams off.”

Wetherall did reveal he has been impressed with the way his front three of Jay Knight, Daniel Gilchrist and Kai Heather have created a good partnership already in the early stages.

“The front three are causing defences serious problems, which is great and they have only played a couple of games together which is a good sign,” he said.

“There’s still lots to learn and many things we want to get across, but it’s coming together.”

The club also confirmed defender Liam Burgess as the new club captain after an entire squad rebuild since boss Wetherall’s recent arrival.

“I’ve made Liam Burgess the club captain as he has been Mr.Consistent since I walked in and adapted in every role I’ve asked him to do. He also demands high standards from himself, so credit to him.”

Redbridge go into the match on the back of a 3-2 win over local rivals Ilford last weekend.

