Redbridge boss says Hamlets defeat wasn’t good enough

Micky Wetherall manager of Redbridge during Redbridge vs Tower Hamlets, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 30th March 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Redbridge manager Micky Wetherall says his side were not good enough as they suffered a heavy 4-1 defeat to Tower Hamlets.

A brace from Luca O’Neil and solo efforts from Ryan Atkinson and Yoan Edoukou sealed the three points for Hamlets at The Oakside Stadium – despite a consolation goal from Daniel Gilchrist.

But the boss did want to give credit to Hamlets manager AJ Ashanike and his squad for their work rate in the match. “Credit to AJ and his team they wanted it more,” Wetherall said.

“We had two players that could say they played ok, the rest were poor and it’s not good enough.

“To turn the season around over the last three months to play like that yesterday is not acceptable.

“It was arrogance, lack of respect and not wanting to work hard enough to earn the right to play.”

The former May & Baker boss also felt his side didn’t take their chances when they had spells of control.

“We didn’t score when we had good possession around the goal and we wanted to walk the ball in the net which is not like us we are normally pretty ruthless.”