Motormen boss Micky ready for another tough battle with struggling Tower Hamlets

May & Baker manager Micky Wetherall during May & Baker vs Swaffham Town, Buildbase FA Vase Football at Gale Street on 4th November 2018

Redbridge manager Micky Wetherall is expecting a real battle when they face strugglers Tower Hamlets this weekend, writes Jacob Ranson.

The Motormen will welcome AJ Ashanike’s men to The Oakside Stadium on Saturday as they both look to pick up points and improve on their current Essex Senior League positions.

Wetherall’s side currently sit 12th in the league with four matches left to play but Hamlets however sit third from bottom and have plenty to play for.

“Tower Hamlets will be a war I’m sure, but we have just come through a tough game with half a side so it will be nice to get a familiar side out Saturday.

“AJ always demands a lot from his players so it will be a tough game for the entire 90 minutes.”

The former May & Baker boss did reveal they may use the last four fixtures to watch players and plan for next season after achieving the main goal of avoiding relegation this term.

“When I took the job the target was to stay up, we have done that now so we’re not out to just do well this season anymore as we are safe now.

“There are players we want to look at which we will do in these last four games.”

Redbridge head into the clash on the back of a 2-2 draw with Hoddesdon Town – despite going 2-0 up in the first-half with a depleted squad.

“If you offered me a point at 2pm I would have taken it, we had seven players missing and the day was chaos.

“The secretary and chairman worked all day to get signings completed.

“We had a lad on loan in goal who’s just turned 18 and I think he done very well, we loaned a left back from Frenford and David Forbes was a great help to get that over the line.

“We also signed a striker from Kelvedon Hatch so again thanks goes to Golby and Steve Willis for that.

“When you have that many players pull out of a game it’s good to have contacts in football, we had Muti Eren Imran come up from the development squad and got him off the bench aswell, which was pleasing.”