Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Redbridge boss Wetherall pleased with Takeley performance

PUBLISHED: 13:00 07 January 2019

May & Baker manager Micky Wetherall (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

May & Baker manager Micky Wetherall (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Redbridge manager Micky Wetherall was pleased with his side’s performance in their 1-0 defeat to Takeley in his first match in charge.

Jason Todd netted the only goal of this contest a minute before the break as Takeley continued their terrific run to remain in third on goal difference and just four points behind leaders Stansted with a game in hand.

And Wetherall insists his side must keep putting in performances despite having a number of new faces due to their league position.

“I’m happy with the performance,” the former May & Baker boss said.

“I have released a few and brought in a few and no one has a settling in period they have to hit the ground running as we are in a relegation battle.

“The lads I have brought in have all been told what I expect and what is non negotiable.”

The newly-appointed Motormen boss insists his side wasted their chances and that cost them against Takeley.

“If we finished the two good chances we had in the first half we would have gone in 2-1 up.

“I feel the lads played well have a fair account of them self but we still need more.”

He also insisted he will be moving to improve the squad more ahead of their next fixture.

And that has already started as they’ve picked up striker Jay Knight and defender Jon Watson.

“I’ll be improving the squad and trying to remove the low confidence that is within the camp.”

Most Read

Appeal for key witnesses to Gants Hill roundabout suspected assault as woman remains in a critical condition

Police were called to reports of a crash and suspected assault in Gants Hill last night. Photo: Whatsapp

Unfettered growth of small HMOs could be reined in by Redbridge Council’s potential new legal powers

Around 100 protestors and Woodford MP Iain Duncan Smith gathered outside three Buckingham Road properties they fear are being converted into a complex of HMOs in December 2018. Photo: Adam Scott

Proposals to house 90 homeless families in two Hainault parks provokes 900-signature petition

Temporary accomodation schemes for up to 90 homeless families are being proposed in Brocket Way and Woodman Road, Manford Way. Photo: Google

Boy arrested on suspicion of having an imitation firearm in Romford reportedly seen in Ilford with fake handgun

Police were called to The Brewery in Waterloo Road on Sunday, January 6 following reports of yooung people seen armed with firearms. Photo: Ken Mears

“We have cut policing to the bone”: borough’s worst streets for vehicle crime revealed

Cranbrook Road in Gants Hill, the road in Redbridge most afflicted by vehicle crime. Picture: Google Streetview

Most Read

Motorist arrested for being more than four times drink drive limit

A drink driver in Thetford was arrested for being more than four times the legal limit. PIC: Breckland Police Twitter

REVEALED: Empty armed forces homes could house half of Norfolk’s hidden homeless

Empty Ministry of Defence homes could house more than half of Norfolk's hidden homeless. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Car found by police on roof with driver nowhere to be seen

The car was found on its roof on the side of the A1101. Picture: MILDENHALL POLICE

‘I’ll cut you with it’ - Man wielding knife threatened landlord before brawl

The Five Bells pub, where a man was assaulted and left with a shattered eye socket. Picture: Conor Matchett

A11 to close for six days overnight for improvement work

The A11 will be shut overnight as improvement work takes place. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Redbridge boss Wetherall pleased with Takeley performance

May & Baker manager Micky Wetherall (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Marko moody is the main West Ham talking point as the Hammers sneak past Birmingham in FA Cup

West Ham United's Marko Arnautovic speaks with manager Manuel Pellegrini as he leaves the pitch during the Emirates FA Cup, third round match at London Stadium.

Late goal gives Foxes share of the spoils at Town

Andrea Mantovani knocks the ball forward for Woodford Town (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

Orient boss positive players will react away to Wrexham

Leyton Orient assistant Ross Embleton (left) and manager Justin Edinburgh (centre) exchange words with the fourth official Damith Bandara with Salford City boss Graham Alexander in close proximity (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Bus accidents: More than 130 people injured in Redbridge in one year

New bus revenue generation project livery trial on the 150 bus, Barkingside. Photo: TfL
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists