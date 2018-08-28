Redbridge boss Wetherall pleased with Takeley performance

May & Baker manager Micky Wetherall (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Redbridge manager Micky Wetherall was pleased with his side’s performance in their 1-0 defeat to Takeley in his first match in charge.

Jason Todd netted the only goal of this contest a minute before the break as Takeley continued their terrific run to remain in third on goal difference and just four points behind leaders Stansted with a game in hand.

And Wetherall insists his side must keep putting in performances despite having a number of new faces due to their league position.

“I’m happy with the performance,” the former May & Baker boss said.

“I have released a few and brought in a few and no one has a settling in period they have to hit the ground running as we are in a relegation battle.

“The lads I have brought in have all been told what I expect and what is non negotiable.”

The newly-appointed Motormen boss insists his side wasted their chances and that cost them against Takeley.

“If we finished the two good chances we had in the first half we would have gone in 2-1 up.

“I feel the lads played well have a fair account of them self but we still need more.”

He also insisted he will be moving to improve the squad more ahead of their next fixture.

And that has already started as they’ve picked up striker Jay Knight and defender Jon Watson.

“I’ll be improving the squad and trying to remove the low confidence that is within the camp.”