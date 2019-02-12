Search

Redbridge boss Wetherall says they need to be more clinical

PUBLISHED: 12:00 25 February 2019

May & Baker manager Micky Wetherall during May & Baker vs Swaffham Town, Buildbase FA Vase Football at Gale Street on 4th November 2018

May & Baker manager Micky Wetherall during May & Baker vs Swaffham Town, Buildbase FA Vase Football at Gale Street on 4th November 2018

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Redbridge manager Micky Wetherall says his side are still wasting chances despite winning 4-1 against strugglers Southend Manor.

Braces from Taylor Tombides and Daniel Gilchrist sealed the three points for the Motormen at the Oakside Stadium.

“The win was good however we are still not being clinical and the goal we conceded was poor and down to individual errors,” Wetherall said.

“The performance was ok we are still some way off where I want to be but things are moving forward.”

He did heap praise on Tombides and Gilchrist who have been in superb form since joining the club in January.

“Taylor and Gilly played well and put chances away but the team in an attacking phase was good and the whole team deserve credit for that.

“We have already had approaches for players but they want to stay even though we have no money and that’s because they are seeing what we are trying to do here and the respect is mutual between staff and players.”

The Motormen have only lost once in their last six fixtures and boss Wetherall is keen to continue that when they take on Woodford Town tomorrow evening at the Harlow Arena.

Redbridge boss Wetherall says they need to be more clinical

