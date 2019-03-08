Motormen boss Wetherall is expecting Manor players to be out to impress new boss

Redbridge manager Micky Wetherall knows Southend Manor players will be keen to impress their new manager in their clash this weekend.

Action from Sporting Bengal's clash with Redbridge (pic Tim Edwards) Action from Sporting Bengal's clash with Redbridge (pic Tim Edwards)

The Motormen visit Southchurch Park on Saturday to face a team who recently appointed former Barkingside boss Michael Walther as their new manager.

Wetherall knows that makes it a tougher test but will settle for nothing less than three points.

"Southend Manor have a new manager and will all be looking to impress him so it will be a tough test," he said.

"We will be going there in search of three points and nothing less, though."

Redbridge go into the encounter on the back of a 3-3 thriller with Sporting Bengal United last weekend.

The Motormen came from 3-1 down to grab a point at Mile End Stadium following a slow start.

Charles Gregory converted a penalty after nine minutes to put the hosts ahead, but three minutes later Dan Gilchrist levelled.

Curtley McIntosh restored the home side's lead six minutes after the half-time break and Bobby Redwood tapped home two minutes after to give them a two-goal cushion.

However, Liam Burgess fired home to reduce the arrears in the 63rd minute and then Gilchrist struck home a penalty 14 minutes from time to make sure the points were shared.

"It was the first game of football I've enjoyed watching this season, they're a good side," Wetherall admitted.

"I was disappointed not to go in 3-1 up at half-time and we told the lads missing those sort of chances now gives them a lease of life and that's exactly what they had.

"They came out and broke very well down the side and got the ball down to score a very good goal.

"They then scored again minutes later which was disappointing. We then got a foothold back in the game, but missed a chance in the six-yard box as their keeper made a great save to push it out for a corner.

"We got the game back to 3-3 through a well-worked goal and a penalty, but also had a penalty denied late on.

"We were told there was enough contact for the foul but the player went down late. That baffles us still, but that's football.

"I look forward to the return fixture."