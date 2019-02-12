Search

Redbridge boss Wetherall is pleased with his side ahead of their clash with Southend

PUBLISHED: 14:00 22 February 2019

Michael Gooch of Romford (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Michael Gooch of Romford (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Redbridge manager Micky Wetherall is pleased with how his side is now shaping up as they head into a vital match against Southend Manor.

The Motormen are set to welcome Adam Peek’s side to Oakside Stadium as both sides desperately hunt for points to get clear of the Essex Senior League drop zone.

Wetherall’s side currently sit 16th in the table, just two places above opponents Manor heading into the clash.

“Southend Manor will be tough – they’re down there with us and it will be a dog fight,” he said.

Redbridge have brought in Richard Oxby, Paul Preston and goalkeeper Michael Gooch in recent weeks to help bolster the squad.

“Richard Oxby was a surprise as we had spoken when I left May & Baker and whilst his loyalty was with me he didn’t want to see them struggle through the transition stage and was staying for the season.

“I got a phone call from him to say he was leaving May & Baker for reasons you will have to ask him.

“As a club we have benefitted from that as Richard comes in as my assistant manager having played levels above this and has amazing player contacts and of course having won this league in the past.”

Former Romford and Cheshunt goalkeeper Gooch was brought in on a temporary basis to stand in for Rhys Hughes who was serving a three-game suspension.

But boss Wetherall insists Gooch will be available if called upon in the final stretch of fixtures.

“Gooch has come in as Rhys got suspended so we had to have cover,” he said.

“He hasn’t played since November and with his current work commitments probably won’t for another couple of months, but myself and Gooch have been mates for years and when I call on him he will come and play which is great for us.”

The former May & Baker boss was left disappointed however with his side’s 2-2 draw with Enfield on Tuesday evening, but pleased that Dan Gilchrist and Taylor Tombides managed to get on the scoresheet.

“I’m disappointed we haven’t taken all three points and scored five or six,” Wetherall said.

“We had seven clear chances in the second half alone and in the end conceded in the 92nd minute to a long ball into the box.

“Gilchrist and Taylor are doing very well, though, and will only improve.”

